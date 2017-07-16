Biggest snowfall in decades blankets Chile's capital
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile's capital was blanketed this weekend by the biggest snowfall in decades, with some residents grumbling about blocked roads and downed power lines, while others made snowmen or tossed snowballs.
Tens of thousands of people had their power knocked out in Santiago's metropolitan area with some parts receiving up to 40
Residents woke up Saturday to find their city covered with snow and by late Sunday thousands of homes still lacked electricity. Andres Rebolledo of the energy ministry said power should be restored by Sunday night or Monday. A worker at a Santiago hospital died when he slipped and hit his head.
Chile's Meteorological Office said it was the biggest snowfall in the capital in 46 years.
