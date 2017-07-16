Investigator found in 1984 Seattle mayor abused foster son

SEATTLE — Three decades before Ed Murray was elected Seattle's mayor, an Oregon child-welfare investigator found that he had sexually abused his foster son, prompting state officials to conclude that "under no circumstances" should Murray serve as a foster parent in the future.

The findings were reported Sunday by The Seattle Times , after Oregon's Department of Human Services unearthed old records — previously thought to have been destroyed — at the newspaper's request.

In a written statement Sunday, Murray said the child-welfare investigator never interviewed him. He said the allegations were fully investigated and prosecutors never brought charges.