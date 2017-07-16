Iran detains president's brother, sentences American

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian news agency is reporting that the brother of President Hassan Rouhani has been detained over financial matters.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Judiciary spokesman Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi on Sunday saying that Hossein Fereidoun had been detained and could be released on bail.

Fereidoun is the brother and a top aide to moderate President Rouhani, who changed his surname from Fereidoun years ago.