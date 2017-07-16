Iran sentences American citizen to 10 year prison term
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's judiciary says it has sentenced an American citizen to 10 years in prison for allegedly "infiltrating" the country and gathering information.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi announced the sentence during a briefing to reporters Sunday.
He did not provide details on the suspect's identity, saying only that the person was a dual national holding American citizenship and that of another country.
Ejehi says the verdict can be appealed.
