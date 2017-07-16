Merkel seeks solution to new airbase dispute with Turkey

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says a dispute with Turkey over a visit by lawmakers to air crews at a NATO base is "decidedly unfortunate" and Berlin will work with NATO to defuse it.

Ankara blocked a visit planned Monday to German troops serving on AWACS surveillance planes in Konya. It asked for a delay, citing the tense state of German-Turkish bilateral relations.

Germany is moving aircraft stationed on a bilateral basis at Turkey's Incirlik base after a dispute over lawmaker visits there. Some lawmakers are urging a withdrawal from Konya if Ankara doesn't relent.