NewsAlert: George Romero, pioneering horror-film director who made zombie movies, dies at age 77
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — George Romero, pioneering horror-film director who made zombie movies, dies at age 77.
Most Popular
-
'Time bomb situation:' Raymond Taavel's partner, family concerned Andre Denny could get community access
-
This really stinks: Man has jacket stolen while using washroom in Nova Scotia store
-
Walmart pulls onesie after complaints garment was offensive to Indigenous people
-
‘I just remember screaming’: Toronto FGM survivor recalls the day she was cut