Teen charged in London acid attacks as UK plans crackdown

LONDON — British police have charged a teenager with a spate of London acid attacks, as authorities consider whether tougher sentences would curb a spike in assaults with corrosive liquids.

The Metropolitan Police force says a 16-year-old boy faces 15 charges, including grievous bodily harm. The boy, who can't be named because of his age, was arrested after five moped riders were attacked during a 90-minute period last week.

Police say the number of reported attacks with corrosive liquids in London rose from 261 in 2015 to 454 in 2016.