The Latest: Sheriff: Suspect in deputy's shooting kills self

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and wounding a Georgia sheriff's deputy has killed himself after an armed standoff with officers.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Sunday night on its Facebook page that "the situation has been resolved," and that the suspect had taken his own life. The statement said no additional deputies or other people had been injured.

Local news media reported the deputy was shot while answering a domestic disturbance call Sunday afternoon in a subdivision in the county about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) northeast of Atlanta.

The sheriff's office said in its statement the wounded deputy was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening leg injuries. The shooting triggered an hours-long standoff.

