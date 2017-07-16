Thousands in Poland protest government moves on judiciary
WARSAW, Poland — Thousands of government opponents gathered in Warsaw and other cities in Poland on Sunday to protest the latest changes in legislation that reorganized the judiciary.
The legislation that was adopted last week has drawn condemnation from European Union politicians and from Poland's opposition. They say it violates judicial independence and the rule of law.
The noisy crowd in Warsaw was chanting "we will defend democracy" and slogans against ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Poland's most powerful politician, whom they called a "dictator."
Kaczynski, a lawyer, insists Poland's judiciary system is a continuation of the communist-era one and needs "radical changes."
Poland is still a young democracy, after it shed communist rule in 1989 and joined the EU in 2004.
