Vigil held to remember 4 men found dead on Pennsylvania farm
YARDLEY, Pa. — Hundreds of family, friends and community members in Pennsylvania have gathered for a vigil to remember four missing young men who were killed and their remains buried on a sprawling family farm.
The vigil was held Sunday night at the Garden of Reflection
Police found the missing men's remains on a farm in Solebury Township last week.
The son of the owners of the farm and his cousin have been charged in the slayings.