Vigil held to remember 4 men found dead on Pennsylvania farm

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, Pa., an admitted drug dealer with a history of mental illness who was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with the killings of four Pennsylvania men who vanished a week ago. A second suspect was also arrested and charged in three of the deaths. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP)

YARDLEY, Pa. — Hundreds of family, friends and community members in Pennsylvania have gathered for a vigil to remember four missing young men who were killed and their remains buried on a sprawling family farm.

The vigil was held Sunday night at the Garden of Reflection 9-11 Memorial in Lower Makefield Township and included prayers, music and the lighting of candles. Matthew Schuler, a former contestant on NBC's "The Voice" and a Bucks County native, sang the song "Hallelujah."

The vigil was held in honour of 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Police found the missing men's remains on a farm in Solebury Township last week.

The son of the owners of the farm and his cousin have been charged in the slayings.

