97-year-old World War II vet receives high school diploma
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man has finally received his high school diploma — at 97 years old.
WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2uzl7kG ) Charles Leuzzi left high school in his junior year and fought in World War II.
His heroism earned him two Purple Hearts and four Bronze Star medals. On Sunday, the School District of Philadelphia gave him his honorary diploma.
Leuzzi says he had to wait a long time, but he finally did it.
When asked about going to college, Leuzzi says he might as well.
He says, "I don't have anything else to do."
___
Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Time bomb situation:' Raymond Taavel's partner, family concerned Andre Denny could get community access
-
Toddler struck by vehicle in Dartmouth crosswalk: Halifax police
-
Behold your horses: Hot pink mare in B.C. a rare bright spot in wildfire news
-
Thousands of Canadian girls are at risk of female genital mutilation: officials