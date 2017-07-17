Aug. 3 and 4 set for vote to decide union at Nissan plant

JACKSON, Miss. — Workers at Nissan Motor Co.'s Mississippi plant will decide on Aug. 3 and 4 whether the United Auto Workers will represent them.

The company and the UAW said Monday that the National Labor Relations Board had set the election date.

Workers who favour the union say collective bargaining would improve pay and working conditions. Nissan management opposes the UAW, saying it would hurt the Canton plant's economic competitiveness.

The union says about 4,000 production and maintenance workers should be eligible to vote.