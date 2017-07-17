Aug. 3 and 4 set for vote to decide union at Nissan plant
JACKSON, Miss. — Workers at Nissan Motor Co.'s Mississippi plant will decide on Aug. 3 and 4 whether the United Auto Workers will represent them.
The company and the UAW said Monday that the National Labor Relations Board had set the election date.
The union says about 4,000 production and maintenance workers should be eligible to vote.
The UAW has worked for years to build support in Canton.
