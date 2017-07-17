Ex-cop to face 4th trial in killing of daughter's boyfriend
A
A
Share via Email
TULSA, Okla. — A former Oklahoma police officer is facing a fourth trial in the shooting death of his daughter's black boyfriend.
Three mistrials have been declared in the case of Shannon Kepler, who was charged in the August 2014 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake in Tulsa.
Kepler told investigators he acted in self-
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in a statement Monday that prosecutors and the Tulsa Police Department "are in full agreement that this case should proceed with prosecution."
In the most recent trial, held this month, jurors deadlocked after almost three hours of deliberations.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Thousands of Canadian girls are at risk of female genital mutilation: officials
-
'Time bomb situation:' Raymond Taavel's partner, family concerned Andre Denny could get community access
-
A-boat time? Councillor wants more rides for ferry between Halifax and Dartmouth
-
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers