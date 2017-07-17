French, Cypriot defence ministers talk security, drilling
NICOSIA, Cyprus — French
A statement said Parly's stopover in Cyprus Monday on her way to Jordan was part of her first visit to French forces deployed overseas in the sensitive region. Parly earlier visited the French Navy frigate Langeudoc which is operating in the area.
The statement said talks
Fokaides said he also briefed Parly on exploratory oil and gas drilling that a consortium of France's Total and Italy's Eni is now carrying out 104 miles (167
