GAO cites State for gaps in crisis plans at overseas posts
WASHINGTON — The Government Accountability Office is faulting what it calls gaps in the State Department crisis and evacuation preparedness for overseas posts.
The GAO says those gaps increase the risk that employees are not sufficiently prepared to handle emergency situations.
In a report released Monday, the GAO looked at posts located in places around the world at greater risk for political violence or terrorism. They reported completing 44
The GAO says it reviewed a sampling of emergency action plans from 20 posts, which include embassies and consulates, and found only two had updated all the key sections.
