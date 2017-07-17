News / World

German police hunting armed man after he shows up at school

A policeman guards at a road near a school in Esslingen, Germany, Monday, July 17, 2017. Police say an armed man has been arrested after he showed up at a high school in southwestern Germany. Police spokesman Bjoern Reusch said the man didn't use his weapon and nobody was hurt. The school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, was under a security lockdown Monday and all students had to stay inside their classrooms while officers searched the building. Reusch said the man was arrested in the town shortly after he was seen at the Friedrich Ebert School. (Sven Friebe/dpa via AP)

A policeman guards at a road near a school in Esslingen, Germany, Monday, July 17, 2017. Police say an armed man has been arrested after he showed up at a high school in southwestern Germany. Police spokesman Bjoern Reusch said the man didn't use his weapon and nobody was hurt. The school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, was under a security lockdown Monday and all students had to stay inside their classrooms while officers searched the building. Reusch said the man was arrested in the town shortly after he was seen at the Friedrich Ebert School. (Sven Friebe/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — Police said a man who showed up with a firearm at a high school in southwestern Germany on Monday was still on the loose because they initially arrested the wrong man.

Police tweeted that the man they arrested was let go again and that the suspect had probably fled on a motor bike.

Police spokesman Bjoern Reusch said the suspect didn't use his weapon and nobody was hurt when he briefly showed up inside the school building in Esslingen, near Stuttgart.

The Friedrich Ebert School was under a security lockdown Monday and all students had to stay inside their classrooms while officers searched the building.

Police described the suspect on Twitter as wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and reading glasses..

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular