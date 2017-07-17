Illinois school dorm director teaches dog to bark in whisper
GREENVILLE, Ill. — A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisper.
Brian Gertler lives in an apartment with his wife and 1-year-old dog Dudley inside a freshman dorm at Greenville University , about 50 miles (80
Gertler says he noticed that Dudley didn't bark out loud during a game of fetch because he was winded from running back and forth. The 24-year-old says he slowly trained the dog to bark in a whisper. That means the pair can play in a much quieter way.
