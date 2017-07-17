Japan says this is a time to raise pressure on North Korea

Japan's government spokesman says this is a moment to raise pressure on North Korea — not a time for dialogue.

Norio Maruyama said North Korea has reached "a new level" with its latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile "and this is a time to raise pressure in order to be able to conduct a serious dialogue."

He told a briefing Monday for a group of U.N. correspondents that "dialogue for the sake of dialogue is meaningless."

Maruyama said Japan is considering possible new sanctions, including on oil imports. In his words, "we need to see what sanctions are most successful."