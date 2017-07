Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes Peru's southern coast

LIMA, Peru — Authorities say a magnitude 6.4 earthquake has rattled the coast of southern Peru and was felt in the cities of Tacna, Moquegua and Arequipa, among others.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was 61 miles (98 kilometres ) west of Camana in Arequipa province. It struck at 2:05 a.m. GMT — Monday evening local time — and had a depth of 27 miles (44 kilometres ).

Peru's Civil Defence Institute did not immediately report any damage or casualties.