Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes Peru's southern coast
LIMA, Peru — Authorities say a magnitude 6.4 earthquake has rattled the coast of southern Peru and was felt in the cities of Tacna, Moquegua and Arequipa, among others.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was 61 miles (98
Peru's Civil
Earthquakes are common in Peru, which is home to a major stretch of the Andes and is on the Pacific's Ring of Fire.
