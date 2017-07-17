Man to stand trial in stabbing of Philadelphia councilman
PHILADELPHIA — A man has been ordered to stand trial in the stabbing of a Philadelphia city councilman that police say happened during an attempted robbery.
The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2vb5zk7 ) reports a municipal judge on Monday ordered 24-year-old Shawn Yarbray held for trial on charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.
Republican Councilman David Oh says a man approached him May 31 outside his home, demanded his car keys and stabbed him. He was hospitalized overnight.
The judge reduced Yarbray's bail from $750,000 to $150,000
Stretton said after the hearing that his client was at a different house with other people and will present alibi witnesses at trial.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
