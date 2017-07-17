North Carolina man pleads guilty in shooting death
MORGANTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of his elderly
Multiple media outlets report 21-year-old Justin Nojan Sullivan admitted Monday in a Burke County courtroom that he shot and killed 74-year-old John Bailey Clark in December 2014 as he slept in his bedroom. Court documents say Sullivan took the man's money for his terror plot, an act he planned to film and distribute on terrorist sites.
Sullivan's attorney said Burke County prosecutors have agreed not to seek the death penalty against Sullivan, who had faced a first-degree murder charge in Clark's death.
