North Carolina man pleads guilty in shooting death

MORGANTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of his elderly neighbour nearly three years ago, just weeks after receiving a life sentence for plotting to attack a nightclub or concert on behalf of the Islamic State.

Multiple media outlets report 21-year-old Justin Nojan Sullivan admitted Monday in a Burke County courtroom that he shot and killed 74-year-old John Bailey Clark in December 2014 as he slept in his bedroom. Court documents say Sullivan took the man's money for his terror plot, an act he planned to film and distribute on terrorist sites.