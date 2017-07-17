Pittsburgh investor partnership of skiers buy ski resort

PITTSBURGH — A group of Pittsburgh investors who are also skiers has purchased the Blue Knob All Seasons Resort.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2u1znRy ) reports that limited partnership Sustainable Hospitality & Development purchased the resort from owner Richard Gauthier at a price that wasn't made public.

Officials said the sale isn't expected to disrupt operations and the resort plans to open its season in late November or December.

The resort on the borders of Bedford and Blair counties has 34 slopes and trails served by two triple and two double chairlifts. Its 3,146-foot (958.9-meter) mountain is the second-highest in Pennsylvania.

Scott Bender, former CEO of Seven Springs Mountain Resort and a National Ski Areas Association board member, said he is acting as an adviser to direct the resort's rehabilitation and development.

___