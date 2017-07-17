Portuguese town council gets to keep 4-century-old Torah
A
A
LISBON, Portugal — A rural town council in Portugal says a court has ruled that a 400-year-old Torah scroll found by accident can remain in public hands, rejecting a businessman's claim that he bought it.
The Covilha council says the scroll — a sacred Jewish text — was found by a construction worker about 10 years ago during a building demolition in the town.
The council later found out about the scroll, which is 30
After the council announced last year the scroll was being put on public display, a local businessman claimed in court that he had bought the relic from the construction worker.
The council in Covilha, 300