Royal Tradition: Counting the swans on the River Thames

LONDON — The annual count of swans belonging to Queen Elizabeth II has begun on the River Thames.

The five-day event known as Swan Upping dates back to the 12th Century and began as a ritual to ensure there were enough swans for feasting. Now it is more about conservation.

The British monarch traditionally claims ownership of all unmarked swans in open water.

Swan Uppers — a team of dedicated boat men — are tasked with finding swans on a specific stretch of the River Thames. When a group of cygnets is spotted, they cry "All Up" then mark the young birds and check them for disease or injury.