Senate Democrats ask for Kushner security clearance review

WASHINGTON — Three Senate Democrats are calling on the White House to review and possibly revoke Jared Kushner's security clearance.

They are pointing to the revelation of a meeting with Russian contacts during President Donald Trump's campaign.

Kushner is a senior adviser to Trump and his son-in-law. Along with other Trump officials, he attended a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lobbyist who indicated she had damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Kushner disclosed the meeting on his security clearance paperwork, but Democrats have questioned how much he disclosed.