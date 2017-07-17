Starved Hawaii girl's parents plead not guilty to murder

HILO, Hawaii — The mother and father of a Hawaii girl who police say starved to death are pleading not guilty to murder.

Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth says Kevin Lehano (leh-hah-noh) and Tiffany Stone entered the pleas Monday. Arraignment is postponed to Tuesday for Henrietta Stone, the 9-year-old girl's grandmother who had legal custody.

According to an indictment, the three are accused of denying the girl food, water and medical treatment for about a year before she died in June 2016.