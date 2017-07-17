State TV: Soldier kills 3 comrades, wounds 6 others in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state TV is reporting that a soldier has opened fire on his comrades, killing three and injuring six others.

The Monday report says the incident took place when soldiers were resting at a military base in the town of Abyek, some 62 miles (100 kilometres ) west of the capital Tehran.

The report said the assailant was injured after he shot himself and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The attack happened after higher officers opposed the attacker's request for a transfer to his hometown.

None of the soldiers was identified in the report.

In September, a soldier killed himself after shooting to death three of his comrades.