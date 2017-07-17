The Latest: Amber Alert cancelled for California boy

SOLEDAD, Calif. — The Latest on an Amber Alert issued for a missing boy in California (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

Authorities say an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy has been cancelled after the child was found safe.

The California Highway Patrol cancelled the alert about 90 minutes after issuing it.

Police say Emiliano Salinas was abducted from the Monterey County city of Soledad about 4:45 a.m. Monday.

He was located about four hours later, but authorities did not say where.

The child was last seen in a car seat in the backseat of the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities did not release information about the suspect.

____

7:30 a.m.

An Amber Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol for a missing 1-year-old boy.

Police say Emiliano Salinas was abducted from the Monterey County city of Soledad about 4:45 a.m. Monday.

The boy is 2 feet tall and weighs 23 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and grey pants.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

The suspect was last seen driving a 1992 white Honda Accord, with a California license plate number 6RGB061. The child was last seen in a car seat in the backseat of the vehicle.