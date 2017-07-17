The Latest: Central California wildfire prompts evacuations
SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on wildfires burning in California (all times local):
10:40 a.m.
A wildfire burning in Central California has tripled in size and is forcing more people from their homes.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire, burning near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles (80
Officials have ordered an evacuation order for an unknown number of homes. The fire has destroyed one structure and damaged another.
No one has been reported injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
7:20 a.m.
A wildfire burning in Central California doubled in size in just a few hours after it broke out in steep areas with heavy brush and tall grass.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the blaze sparked Sunday afternoon near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles (80
Officials have ordered an evacuation order for an unknown number of homes.
The fire has burned nearly 4 square miles (10 square
In Northern California, a 900-acre wildfire in Mendocino County has also triggered an evacuation of homes.
To the south, crews are struggling to surround a 28-square-mile (
