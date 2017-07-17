The Latest: Crews search for missing man, not teenage boy

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. — The Latest on deadly flash flooding in a national forest in Arizona (all times local):

8:42 a.m.

Authorities say the person who is still missing from a flash flood in central Arizona that killed nine other people wasn't a 13-year-old boy but rather a 27-year-old man.

Detective David Hornung of the Gila County Sheriff's Office says Monday that the boy's body was found by searchers Sunday.

Hornung says the error in characterizing who was still missing was discovered late Sunday or early Monday and was attributed to miscommunications due to the large number of victims.

About 40 volunteer search-and-rescue workers and four search dogs resumed the search early Monday.

A torrent of water came Saturday as people were cooling off in a creek that suddenly turned treacherous when a rainstorm upstream unleashed floodwaters in the Tonto National Forest.

Authorities haven't identified those who died in the floodwaters.

___ 7:38 a.m.

Crews were headed out to the scene of a flash flood in central Arizona to resume the search for a person who was swept away by floodwaters that also took the lives of nine other people.

Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier says he saw searchers headed toward the scene early Monday.

Searchers will walk the area and seek any sign of the boy.

Search and rescue crews recovered the bodies of five children and four adults, some as far as 2 miles down the river.