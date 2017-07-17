The Latest: Lawyer says 4th trial would be wasting resources
TULSA, Okla. — The Latest on the case of a former Oklahoma police officer accused in the killing of his daughter's boyfriend (all times local):
12:45 p.m.
12:30 p.m.
A former Oklahoma police officer is facing a fourth trial in the shooting death of his daughter's black boyfriend.
Three mistrials have been declared in the case of Shannon Kepler, who was charged in the August 2014 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake in Tulsa.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in a statement Monday that prosecutors and the Tulsa Police Department "are in full agreement that this case should proceed with prosecution."
In the most recent trial, held this month, jurors deadlocked after almost three hours of deliberations.
