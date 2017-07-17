The Latest: Maduro foes urge escalated protests in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela — The Latest on Venezuela's political confrontation (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Venezuelan opposition leaders are calling on supporters to escalate street protests after more than 7 million people rejected a government plan to rewrite the constitution and consolidate its power.

The opposition said 7,186,170 Venezuelans participated in a symbolic referendum rejecting President Nicolas Maduro's plans for the July 30 election of an assembly that would remake the political system.

A coalition of some 20 opposition parties planned to formally call Monday for the launch of what it called the "zero hour" campaign of civil disobedience in the two weeks leading to the government vote. More than 100 days of opposition protests have left at least 93 people dead and 1,500 wounded.