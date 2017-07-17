The Latest: Obama officials talk to Senate intel panel

WASHINGTON — The Latest on investigations into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Former Obama administration officials are talking to the Senate intelligence committee this week amid an investigation into Russia's meddling in last year's election.

Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper was interviewed by staff Monday, according to a source familiar with the meeting. President Barack Obama's former chief of staff, Denis McDonough, will also talk to panel staff this week.

The source declined to be identified because the meetings are closed.

Clapper testified publicly about the meddling earlier this year. He was part of an extensive review of Russian interference conducted by the Obama administration.

— Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington

___

1:50 p.m.

Three Senate Democrats are calling on the White House to review and possibly revoke Jared Kushner's security clearance.

They are pointing to the revelation of a meeting with Russian contacts during President Donald Trump's campaign.

Kushner is a senior adviser to Trump and his son-in-law. Along with other Trump officials, he attended a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lobbyist who indicated she had damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Kushner disclosed the meeting on his security clearance paperwork, but Democrats have questioned how much he disclosed.