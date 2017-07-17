The Latest: Police to release suspect sketch in 2 killings

DELPHI, Ind. — The Latest on the investigation into the killings of two northern Indiana girls (all times local):

10 a.m.

State police say they will release a composite sketch of a man considered the main suspect in the killings of two northern Indiana girls.

Sgt. Kim Riley says the sketch that will be released Monday was created by an artist from information collected by all the agencies, including the FBI, involved in the double-murder investigation.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German vanished with 13-year-old Abigail Williams on Feb. 13 while hiking a trail near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles (100 kilometres ) northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in nearby woods.

Investigators released two grainy images in late February of a man they consider the main suspect in the killings. They also released audio of a male saying "down the hill."

That evidence came from German's cellphone.

___

9:08 a.m.

State police say they will release new evidence on the main suspect in the killing of two northern Indiana girls in February.

Sgt. Kim Riley says a news release will be issued Monday morning providing "very important" information that "will give people a clearer image of who we are looking for" in the unsolved double-murder case.

