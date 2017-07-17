The Latest: Red flag warning due to fire danger in Nevada
A
A
Share via Email
RENO, Nev. — The Latest on a series of wildfires burning in Nevada (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Windy, dry conditions that have raised the threat of wildfires in Nevada has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for most of the northern half of the state into Tuesday.
Weather service officials in Reno said Monday winds gusting to 35 to 40 mph (56
The red flag warning is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Monday and again on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The warning area stretches from east of the California line as far south as Hawthorne about 130 miles (209
The service says the situation is "particularly dangerous."
___
A wildfire that has burned 130 square miles (336.7 sq.
Nearly 900 firefighters remain on the scene of the Long Valley fire, which now is estimated to be 35
The Bureau of Land Management issued the advisory Sunday night for the town of Sutcliffe. An evacuation
The Pyramid Highway (State Route 445) has been closed in both directions north of its intersection with State Route 446 south of Sutcliffe
The BLM said Monday tribal police will go door-to-door to notify residents in the event a mandatory evacuation is ordered.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Time bomb situation:' Raymond Taavel's partner, family concerned Andre Denny could get community access
-
This really stinks: Man has jacket stolen while using washroom in Nova Scotia store
-
A-boat time? Councillor wants more rides for ferry between Halifax and Dartmouth
-
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers