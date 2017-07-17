The Latest: Woman shot in Minnesota was 'loving free spirit'

MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by police in Minneapolis (all times local):

12 p.m.

Relatives of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis say they've lost "a loving free spirit."

Justine Damond was shot by an officer late Saturday night. The officer was responding to a 911 call about a possible assault. It's not clear what led to the shooting, which is being investigated by state authorities.

Damond spent some of her early childhood years in the Buffalo, New York, area. Peter Suffoletto, whose cousin John Ruszczyk is Damond's father, said she held dual Australian-U.S. citizenship and frequently returned to visit.

Suffoletto called Damond "a wonderful person that is lost." He said the family is beyond devastated and can't believe what happened.

Damond worked as a personal health and life coach and was engaged to be married.

___

3:16 a.m.

The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.

In a statement released by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the family of the woman — whom Minneapolis authorities haven't identified yet — says this is a difficult time.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details weren't released but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman.

Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the shooting.

Friends and relatives tell the Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2tZtSB2 ) the woman was 40 years old and worked as a spiritual healer.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says she's "heartsick" and "deeply disturbed" by what occurred.

___