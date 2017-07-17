Transgender Texan posts photo with Abbott to decry bill

AUSTIN, Texas — A transgender Texan has posted an all-smiles photo with Gov. Greg Abbott to protest a "bathroom bill" that state lawmakers will again consider during a special legislative session beginning Tuesday.

Ashley Smith posed with Abbott after he announced his re-election campaign Friday in San Antonio.

She later identified herself in the photo as "trans-woman" and posted it on Facebook with #BATHROOM BUDDY.

Smith, who has been active with groups opposing the bathroom bill, also posted: "How will the Potty Police know I'm transgender if the Governor doesn't?" and received thousands of likes.