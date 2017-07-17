Transgender Texan posts photo with Abbott to decry bill
AUSTIN, Texas — A transgender Texan has posted an all-smiles photo with Gov. Greg Abbott to protest a "bathroom bill" that state lawmakers will again consider during a special legislative session beginning Tuesday.
Ashley Smith posed with Abbott after he announced his re-election campaign Friday in San Antonio.
She later identified herself in the photo as "trans-woman" and posted it on Facebook with #BATHROOM BUDDY.
Smith, who has been active with groups opposing the bathroom bill, also posted: "How will the Potty Police know I'm transgender if the Governor doesn't?" and received thousands of likes.
Texas tried and failed to pass a North Carolina-style law requiring transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to their birth-certificate gender during the regular session ending in May. But Abbott revived the issue for the 30-day extra session.
