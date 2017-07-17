Trial for murder suspect who posted $35M set for January

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — A judge on Monday pushed back to January the trial against a Chinese real estate scion charged with orchestrating the murder of her children's father pushed back to January, prosecutors said.

The San Mateo district attorney's office said a judge set a new trial date for Tiffany Li for Jan, 16, 2018, to allow both prosecution and defence more time for discovery. The trial had been scheduled to begin in September.

Li, 31, is charged with directing her boyfriend and another man to kill Keith Green, 27, and dispose of his body, which was found in May with a bullet wound to the neck 80 miles (129 kilometres ) north of the suburban San Francisco mansion he and Li once shared with their two young daughters.

Prosecutors say Li feared she would lose custody of her daughters. Li and the two men were arrested shortly after Green's body was found. She has pleaded not guilty.