Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters say the storm is about 485 miles (780 kilometres ) east-southeast of Barbados and 595 miles (958 kilometres ) east of Trinidad on Monday afternoon. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is moving west at 17 mph (28mph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Grenada. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.