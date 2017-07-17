Trump Supreme Court pick Gorsuch to welcome new citizens
SAN FRANCISCO — President Donald Trump's pick to the Supreme Court, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, is scheduled to welcome new U.S. citizens at a federal judicial conference in San Francisco.
A district court judge in Alaska will swear in the immigrants Monday at a naturalization ceremony at the annual meeting of the 9th Circuit courts. Ninth Circuit spokesman David Madden says Gorsuch will then speak to the new citizens.
The justice was a late fill-in for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who
Gorsuch's visit comes as the Trump administration asks court to again weigh in on its ban on
