Trump Supreme Court pick Gorsuch to welcome new citizens

SAN FRANCISCO — President Donald Trump's pick to the Supreme Court, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, is scheduled to welcome new U.S. citizens at a federal judicial conference in San Francisco.

A district court judge in Alaska will swear in the immigrants Monday at a naturalization ceremony at the annual meeting of the 9th Circuit courts. Ninth Circuit spokesman David Madden says Gorsuch will then speak to the new citizens.

The justice was a late fill-in for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who cancelled his trip to the conference after his wife fractured her hip in Austria.