Tsunami advisory in western Pacific after Russia 7.4 quake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A strong earthquake on the Russian side of the Bering Sea prompted a tsunami advisory for parts of the Pacific, including Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands and Russia.

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, says there was no immediate threat to the North American west coast from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

Officials at the warning centre said waves could reach up to 3 feet (0.91 metres ) above the tide level. Waves later Monday were reported 6 inches above tide at sparsely populated Shemya, Alaska, site of a remote Air Force station in the extreme western Aleutians.