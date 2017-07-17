Uber driver dies after attack on vehicle in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG — An Uber driver in South Africa has died of severe burns after his vehicle was set on fire in an attack last month.

The man was attacked in his car in the capital, Pretoria, amid concerns that drivers for the ride-hailing company are being targeted by some drivers with metered cabs who think Uber is taking their business. An investigation is underway.

Uber said Monday that "a small group of unknown individuals" assaulted the driver. It has assigned a team of former law enforcement officials to help police investigate.