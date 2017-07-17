Water clean after chemical spill at Lake Michigan tributary
PORTAGE, Ind. — Chemical tests at an Indiana tributary that feeds Lake Michigan are coming up clear following a spill of a potentially carcinogenic chemical.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times (http://bit.ly/2txsXq0 ) reports that the Burns Waterway has been tested weekly for hexavalent chromium following April's spill at a U.S. Steel facility. Nearly 300 pounds (136 kilograms) of the chemical was spilled.
The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is assisting U.S. Steel with long-term monitoring of four beaches on the waterway.
Charles Morris is an environmental protection specialist at the National Lakeshore. He says none of the samples taken so far have shown a concentration above the 0.03 milligrams per
Sampling will continue until the end of August.
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com
