100-year-old tortoise stolen from NYC animal shelter
A
A
Share via Email
New York City police are searching for the person who stole a 100-year-old tortoise from an animal shelter.
The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2tAHfWH ) police were called to the Alley Pond Environmental Center in Queens on Monday after staffers discovered the reptile was gone and its enclosure had been broken.
Police confirmed there was a forced entry. Investigators are searching for surveillance video footage.
Alley Pond is a
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'See you there:' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Halifax Pride parade
-
Who is Fahad Mughal? Meet the business analyst who wants to be Edmonton's next mayor
-
Employees 'deliberately' accessed private files of more than 300 Nova Scotians: health authority