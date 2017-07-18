2 flights make safe emergency landings in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian airport authorities say planes from KLM and Scandinavian Airlines have made emergency landings at Bucharest's international airport. There were no reports of injuries.

The National Company of Bucharest Airports said a KLM Airbus A330 travelling from Kuwait City to Amsterdam with 298 people on boards requested an emergency landing at the Henri Coanda Airport early Tuesday after one of its engines began consuming extra fuel. Airport authorities instituted standard emergency procedures. They said KLM would decide later whether to continue the flight.