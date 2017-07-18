Albania army clears 2 hotspots of dangerous ammunition
TIRANA, Albania — Albania's
A statement Tuesday said 52,000 sq. meters (62,200 sq. yards) of land in Kordhoce and Picar communes, 230
An explosion in Picar in 1997, when Albanians who lost their life savings in fake pyramid investment schemes looted army depots, killed four soldiers.
Minister Mimi Kodheli said the army will clean four other sites by the end of 2018.
More than 100,000 small weapons and thousands of tons of excess ammunition have been destroyed by the army, which, since the country became a NATO member in 2009, has replaced its old Kalashnikov automatic rifles with NATO-standard weaponry.
