Australians stunned by Minneapolis police shooting of woman

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia's airwaves, newspapers and websites have been dominated by the death of a Sydney woman shot by police in Minneapolis.

News of Justine Damond's death when she was shot by a Minneapolis police officer late Saturday has stunned many in her native Australia. The shooting has also fed into Australians' darkest fears about America's culture of gun violence.

Tuesday's front-page headline in Damond's hometown Sydney newspaper summarized the reaction in blunt terms: "AMERICAN NIGHTMARE."