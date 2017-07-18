Boy taking sailing lessons is hit by boat propeller, dies

CENTERPORT, N.Y. — A 10-year-old boy taking sailing lessons that involved deliberately capsizing his boat in suburban New York has fallen from a rescue boat and been struck by its propeller and killed.

Police say the sailboat the boy and two others were in at the Centerport Yacht Club on Tuesday was intentionally capsized as part of the lesson. They say an instructor pulled the boy into an adjacent motor boat but the boy then fell out of that boat and was struck by its propeller.