Colorado police station bomb suspect to plead guilty

DENVER — A man accused of leaving a bomb outside a police station in a small Colorado mountain town to avenge the killing of a fellow member of a hippie group in the 1970s is expected to plead guilty.

David Michael Ansberry is expected to acknowledge Tuesday that he left a powerful bomb containing arsenic outside the Nederland Police Department on Oct. 11.

Surveillance video captured him buying cellphones to trigger the explosive. He was easily recognizable because he is 3-foot-6, 100 pounds and uses crutches.

The device did not detonate.