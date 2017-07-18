Dominican police probe deaths of 4 Haitian migrants
A
A
Share via Email
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they are investigating the deaths of four Haitian migrants, including an 8-month-old boy.
Police said Tuesday that bodies were found in an irrigation canal in a town near the border with Haiti. Both countries share the island of Hispaniola.
Officials said the victims include two men and a woman, and that they all apparently died from drowning.
Police said they are looking for a man who allegedly smuggled the victims across the border.